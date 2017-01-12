Saturday, January 7, brought all three Cedar Springs competitive cheer teams to Comstock Park for the Comstock Park cheer invitational. In total there were 12 middle school teams, six JV teams and 24 Varsity teams, in which our varsity competed for first place against seven district teams.

Cedar Springs middle took second place with a round 2 score of 135.08 and a round 3 score of 284.3, bringing them a total score of 419.38.

Cedar Springs JV took first place with a round 1 score of 180.7, a round 2 score of 147.3 and a round 3 score of 243.7, bringing them to an overall total of 571.94.

Cedar Springs Varsity took first place with a round 1 score of 211.6, a round 2 score of 216..28 and a round 3 score of 264.4, bringing them an overall total of 692.28.

On Monday, January 9, the JV & Varsity traveled to FHN for their first conference meet of the season.

Cedar Springs JV brought home another first place finish with a final score of 566.90. Coach Katy Hradsky said, “I am very proud of my team and their first conference performance. Since we are the only JV team in our conference our goal is to be ourselves and improve every week. I would have to say that the girls did just that! This is a very talented group of athletes. I can’t wait to see where the season takes them.”

Cedar Springs Varsity also brought home another first place finish with the final score of 738.48 and some of their highest scores of the season.

Coach Anne Olszewski said, “I am very proud of them. This is only the fourth meet of the season and we are scoring above 725! If we can continue to improve and maintain our work ethic, I am very hopeful for state finals at the Delta Plex in March!”

The next competition will be Saturday, January 14, at Wyoming Middle school at 1 p.m.