Creative Technologies Academy completed a search and announced the appointment of Lori Oestrike as the Business Manager of the Ferris State University-authorized public school academy.

Oestrike began her new position January 4. She succeeds the school’s current and outgoing Business Manager, Kim Burge, who is retiring but will remain in the position until the end of January to ensure a seamless transition.

CTA School Leader/Superintendent, Dan George believes Oestrike is well-suited for this position.

“We are excited to welcome Lori Oestrike to fill the Business Manager position,” shared George. “Lori comes to us with all the credentials and experience we are looking for and we look forward to working with her.”

Oestrike comes to CTA from Ionia County Intermediate School District where she served as their Fiscal Services Coordinator for eight years. Prior to that, she served with Central Montcalm Public Schools for six years. She received her Masters in Accounting at Liberty University and completed her undergraduate degree at Davenport University. Oestrike has earned the Chief Financial Officer certification through MSBO (Michigan School Business Officials).

“Creative Technologies Academy is dedicated to developing students in character, scholarship and leadership as stated in their mission,” commented Oestrike. “I am grateful for this opportunity and look forward to effectively integrating my skills and education with that of the team at CTA to meet future goals and learn and grow together.”

Burge, who has been with CTA since its founding year in 1998, was one of the schools’ first hired employees. While overseeing the finances of the school, she also handles human resource responsibilities and oversees the Food Services department and the Energy and Maintenance department—all of which Oestrike will now assume responsibility for.

“Kim has loyally served CTA since the first year of the school’s existence, and she has served our community as CTA’s representative in Rotary,” commented Dan George. “We wish her the best in her retirement.”

“It was a challenge when the school was first founded to get it up and going. The school has grown and stabilized and I’m glad that it is in a good position both financially and academically,” shared Burge. “I’m confident that it is being left in good hands with Lori.”

Oestrike is married to Richard Oestrike, and they have one son.