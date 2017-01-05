Have you gotten a telephone call saying that you have failed to report for jury duty and need to pay a fine or be arrested? It’s a scam.

According to the Kent County Sheriff Department, Kent County area residents are being contacted by phone by individuals claiming to be a representative of the Sheriff Department. The caller advises the victim(s) that they have failed to report for jury duty. The caller instructs the victim(s) that they have to pay an amount of money or they will be arrested on a warrant.

The caller instructs the victim(s) to obtain a prepaid credit card from a local store (example stores: CVS, Walmart, Rite Aid) for a specific amount. The victim is told to call the caller back.

The victim is then requested to provide the numbers on the back of the prepaid card. Once the numbers are given, the money is then taken off the card by the suspect(s) and the fraud is completed.

“This scam is again taking place in the Kent County Area. The Sheriff Department does not conduct business in this manner,” they said in a news release.