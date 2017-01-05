Alcohol may be responsible for a crash in Cannon Township that sent three people to the hospital the night before New Year’s Eve.

According to the Kent County Sheriff Department, the crash occurred on Cannonsburg Road, east of Blakely, just after 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 30. Police said that a Dodge Ram truck was headed westbound on Cannonsburg Rd, and witnesses reported that it crossed the center line several times. It finally swerved all the way over the centerline into oncoming (eastbound) traffic and struck a 1996 GMC Sierra head on.

The driver of the Dodge Ram, Damion James Nelmark, 39, of Spencer Township, was taken to Spectrum Butterworth with by Rockford Ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the GMC Sierra, Corbin Thomas Verdier, 19, of Grand Rapids, was also taken to Spectrum Butterworth by Rockford Ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

The passenger in the Sierra, Noah Nathaniel Bosse, 19, of Grand Rapids, suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Spectrum Butterworth by Aeromed.

All those involved were wearing seatbelts. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.