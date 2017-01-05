The American Legion Post #287 in Cedar Springs is proud to welcome the State Commanders and Presidents to our home for the annual Early Bird Dinner. The dinner is held the first week in January to show our appreciation to the members of our Post, Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion who have paid their dues by Veterans Day of the previous fall. It is our tradition to invite the leaders of our state to attend this event. It is also our tradition to give them each a set of Red Flannels. In the past it was given to prepare them for the Upper Peninsula trip which usually follows directly after our dinner, in an attempt to keep them warm during the cold and often snowy conditions of the UP in January.

This year the American Legion Commander for the State of Michigan is Larry Money. He was elected and installed as Commander at the 2016 Annual Summer Convention held in Sault Saint Marie, Michigan, June 23-26. Larry is from Post #51 in Buchanan Michigan. He has worked tirelessly for the cause of veterans in this state, holding many offices and chairmanships along the way, including membership and Americanism. He has served as Post Commander, District Commander, and Department vice Commander. Commander Money is a U.S. Army veteran who served from 1969-1976 in the 12th Special Forces Group. He has been a member of the Buchannan Post for 38 continuous years. He and his wife Barb have three sons and three daughters. At our dinner, Commander Money will be speaking about his special project Operation Comfort Warriors and bringing updates on Legion activities this year. We welcome Larry to our Post.

The American Legion Auxiliary President for 2016-2017 is Ellen Jackson. She was also elected at the State Convention this summer. She is a member of Walter Fraser Unit #108 in Oxford, Michigan. She has held many offices and chairmanships on her way to the office of President. She has been busy this year traveling around our State visiting the many Districts and Posts. Her theme for this year is “Hats Off For Veterans”. Her special project is The Michigan Wounded and Returning Warrior Program. Ellen has been married to her husband PDC Carnie, a Viet Nam era veteran, for ten years. They have three children and four grandchildren. Welcome to Ellen and Carnie to our Post.

The Sons of the American Legion Detachment of Michigan is proud to bring Carvin Chapman to our Post as the Commander for the State of Michigan for 2016-20217. He is a member of the Chief Pontiac Post #377 Sons of the American Legion Squadron and has served there for nearly 30 years. He says that he is 100 percent for veterans and is striving for 100 percent membership this year. He has been Squadron Commander, 18th District Commander, and Zone Commander. He also serves as a VA Rep in Detroit. His Special project is Operation Comfort Warriors, a program dedicated to meeting the needs of wounded, injured or ill military personnel. He has been married to his wife Kathy for 32 years, has two sons, six grandchildren and two great grandchildren. We are looking forward to spending time with Carvin “Huey” and Kathy.

We are also proud to have with us from the Department of Michigan, American Legion Auxiliary Honorary Junior President, Sabrina Townes. She is from our own Unit and area, being a member of Glen Hill Unit #287 here in Cedar Springs since 2001. Sabrina’s theme this year is Tinkerbell. She and her Department Junior officers are spreading their “pixie dust” around the State bringing happiness and awareness to veterans and the American Legion Family. Honorary Junior President Sabrina’s special project this year is Stiggy’s Dogs. This is a nonprofit organization that rescues dogs from shelters and with the help of correctional facilities trains them for veterans with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) or Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI). This is done at no cost to the veteran. Stiggyy’s Dogs is based in Michigan and is for Michigan veterans. We are very proud of Sabrina and the project she has chosen.

The dinner will be held Saturday night at the Post at 80 S. Main St. in Cedar Springs.