Pastor Robert P. Smith

First Baptist Church

233 Main St, Cedar Springs, MI

New. This is a familiar word. I am the new pastor at First Baptist Church of Cedar Springs. My wife and I moved into a new home five months ago. We are new to western Michigan. We have a new mailing address. We’re meeting new friends in our church and community.

A lot of things were new to us last year. I would imagine the same was true for you even if in different ways. We faced the new experience of saying goodbye to a parent in death. Some events have to happen if other experiences are going to be new. We moved. We left friends. We left family. We left all things familiar to us to begin something new in Cedar Springs. I wonder what new thing the New Year will bring?

I believe that one day all things will be made new. I’m not talking about relocation or replacements or even repairs, but a reality that one day all things will be made new. This idea is not a figment of human imagination, but rather a fact of divine inspiration. “I am making all things new” is the record of the Apostle in The Revelation to John, which is the last book of the Bible. The Apostle John records these words as “trustworthy and true” (Revelation 21:5 ESV).

Why? Why can the Apostle claim these words are a reliable reality? John says, “Because God said so.” One thing known about God is that He tells the truth. He speaks the truth and nothing but the truth so help me—it’s true. One day all things will be made new. I believe this truth about God making all things new because God cannot lie (Titus 1:2 ESV).

New. This word is not only familiar to me; it’s a word familiar to my faith. The Bible says, “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old has passed away; behold, the new has come” (2 Corinthians 5:17 ESV). You see, the certainty of my eternal confidence is because of an earthly change. One day God will do what He has done through the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Most of us are expecting something new in 2017. Maybe it’s a new job or a new house or a new friend, but some day those things will no longer be new. However, life in Jesus will always be new.