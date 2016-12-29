Early last year, the Post featured 1998 Cedar Springs graduate Joshua Burge for his role in the movie “The Revenant,” a film that was up for 12 Academy Awards. Burge landed the role of Stubby Bill in the period drama about a frontiersman on a fur trading expedition in the 1820s, who fights for survival after being mauled by a bear and left for dead by members of his own hunting team. Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hardy were just two of the seasoned actors that Burge got to work with. DiCaprio ended up winning an Oscar for best actor in the film.

In honor of Burge being in the film, the Kent Theatre made an exception to its normal PG-13 and lower rule and later showed the movie, which is rated R.