Thank you to my wonderful friends, family, and church for your love, prayers, support, gifts, and visits through my time of illness. A special thanks goes out to my great-granddaughter, 4 year old Sophia, who frequently came to check on me and cheer me up with her sweet songs. Also for my dear neighbor, Alice, who came often to sit with me when my family members needed a break. Thank you to my caroling TOPS club members from Sand Lake that paid a special visit. I plan to be with you soon.

Love,

Verta Giddings