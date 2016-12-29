web analytics

Categorized | Thank You

Thank you

Posted on 29 December 2016. Tags: , ,

Thank you to my wonderful friends, family, and church for your love, prayers, support, gifts, and visits through my time of illness. A special thanks goes out to my great-granddaughter, 4 year old Sophia, who frequently came to check on me and cheer me up with her sweet songs. Also for my dear neighbor, Alice, who came often to sit with me when my family members needed a break. Thank you to my caroling TOPS club members from Sand Lake that paid a special visit. I plan to be with you soon.

Love, 

Verta Giddings

This post was written by:

- who has written 11960 posts on Cedar Springs Post Newspaper.


Contact the author

«
»

Leave a Reply

*

code

advert
Post Media Pack
Advertising Rates Brochure

Get the Cedar Springs Post in your mailbox for only $35.00 a year!