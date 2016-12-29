On Wednesday December 14, the boys and girls Red Hawk bowling teams had a conference match against Forest Hills Central. The boys secured a win 18 to 12. The girls won 22 to 8, with freshman Omani Morales bowling her high school high game of 246.

On Saturday, December 17, Cedar Springs held an invite at Westgate. The boys placed second in the top 8 to qualify for tournament play out of 13 teams, but fell short in the semi- finals to Caledonia, with a 2 baker total of 381 to 387.

The girls placed third in the top 8 to qualify for tournament play out of 10 teams, but fell short in the semi-finals to Caledonia with a 2 baker total of 328 to 338.

Three boys bowlers and one girl bowler made the top 10 bowlers of the day. Breanna Feikema placed 10th; junior Josh Hamilton placed first, bowling his highest game ever—a 279; Trevor Ruark placed third; and Dugan Conely 8th.

On Wednesday, December 21, the Red Hawks had a conference match against Ottawa Hills, with the boys securing a win 26-4. Sophomore Dane Conely scored his high school high game of 213.

The girls won 29-1, with 3 Cedar Springs girls bowling their high school highs. Sophomore Sarah Galloway had a 181; freshman Katelyn Paige had a 175; and sophomore Michayla Paige had a 154.

Aliya Linson secured the one point for Ottawa Hills by bowling a 143.