This weeks competitions brought the Cedar Springs High School Varsity & JV teams to Mona Shores High School. It was a long night for the girls, due to there being 33 teams at this competition.

Starting in round one, Cedar Springs Varsity scored a 218.5 with a 4-point penalty bringing their score to a 214.5 and placing them in 4th place at the end of round one.

Cedar Springs JV scored a 195.7 placing them in 1st place at the end of round one.

Continuing on to round two Cedar Springs Varsity scored a 218.7 making their subtotal for round two a 433.28 bringing them up to second place at the end of round two.

Cedar Springs JV scored a 163.6 bringing the subtotal to a 359.3 and holding their first place standing.

Lastly, in round three Cedar Springs Varsity scored a 280.1, bringing their overall total for all three rounds 713.38. This gave them a third place finish out of 15 Division 2 teams, with less than a one-point difference for second place.

Cedar Springs JV finished round three with a 248.7, bringing their overall total to 608 and securing a first place finish out of six JV teams.

Great job to all the girls.

The next High School competition will be Saturday January 7 at Comstock Park High School.