On Tuesday, December 13, Mrs. Bellamy’s kindergarten class made a gingerbread man cookie after completing a literacy unit including many different Gingerbread Man stories. The kids made signs warning others not to peek while he was baking. But to their utter surprise, the gingerbread man was gone when they went to retrieve him from the oven! This sparked a school wide hunt for the gingerbread man! After following many clues throughout the school, he was eventually found hiding the group room of classroom 408. The children enjoyed eating his legs off first just to ensure that he would not run away again!