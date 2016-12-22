There’s nothing like the warm glow of Christmas lights this time of year to give you a good dose of Christmas cheer! So pack up the kids, go for a ride, and enjoy the decorations your friends and neighbors have put up this year. We’re sure you’ll find a few other treasures along the way!

1. The Springs Church, 135 N. Grant Street (enter off First Street)

2. 88 N. Grant Street (Corner of Maple and Grant) Rosenberger home

3. Park and Oak Street

4. Elm Street east of Park St.

5. 19 N. Second Street – the Colborn family home between Cherry and Elm.

6. 65 E. Muskegon, corner of First and Muskegon Streets. The home of Larry and Audrey Young is a classic home decorated with style.

7. Downtown Cedar Springs is aglow with lights and decorations on the lampposts and the town Christmas tree is at the corner of Main and Ash.

8. 427 Northland Drive, near the corner of South Street and Northland. See the 90-foot evergreen Christmas tree at the Reep family home.

9. Dio Drive (off Northland, just south of town)

10. Northland south of 16 Mile.

11. Indian Lakes west of Northland Drive.

12. The Fieldstone Meadows subdivision, first cul de sac, just off 18 Mile. Head north on Main Street in Cedar Springs, turn east on 18 Mile. Go around curve, past mobile home park, and then east into Fieldstone.

13. Subdivision off Pine Street (behind Wesco)

14. 6th Street (south at dead end)

15. Vista View Estates on Algoma Ave., between 17 Mile and Indian Lakes.

16. Nolan Patin’s lights synced to music! Located at 2207 15 Mile Rd NE, Sparta 49345.