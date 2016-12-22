Dave and Jan Malmo, of Howard City, toured Italy, Greece and Turkey in October. They saw all the highlights of those amazing countries including the 700-year-old Leaning Tower of Pisa. “It actually is the bell tower of the nearby cathedral, Il Duomo, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site,” they said. “It leans because it was built on soft ground and the tilt is now more than 5 meters off.” They also visited Ephesus, Turkey where the book of Ephesians (from the Bible) was written; visited the “house” the Apostle John built for Mary to live out her life; and the cave where John was inspired by God to write Revelations. Those were the highlights for the Malmos as well as the Sistine Chapel. “It was amazing!” they said.

