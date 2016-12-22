web analytics

Categorized | News

Man dies in rollover crash

Posted on 22 December 2016. Tags: , , , , , ,

Jason Groenke, of Kent City, died in a rollover crash Sunday. Photo from his gofundme page.

Jason Groenke, of Kent City, died in a rollover crash Sunday. Photo from his gofundme page.

A 31-year-old Kent City man died Sunday when he crashed his vehicle on 18 Mile Road in Tyrone Township.

According to the Kent County Sheriff Department, a passing motorist reported at 1:31 a.m. that a vehicle had rolled over and ejected the driver. The investigation found that Jason Groenke, 31, was  headed east in the 3600 block of 18 Mile Road, in Tyrone Township, when he lost control of the vehicle and ran off the roadway. The vehicle then overturned and he was ejected. Police said he was not wearing a seatbelt. Rescue attempts were unsuccessful at the scene.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

His family has set up a gofundme page to help pay for his cremation and a headstone. You can visit the page at https://www.gofundme.com/e7-funeral-cost-for-jason-groenke.

This post was written by:

- who has written 11947 posts on Cedar Springs Post Newspaper.


Contact the author

«
»

Leave a Reply

*

code

advert
Advertising Rates Brochure
Post Media Pack

Get the Cedar Springs Post in your mailbox for only $35.00 a year!