A 31-year-old Kent City man died Sunday when he crashed his vehicle on 18 Mile Road in Tyrone Township.

According to the Kent County Sheriff Department, a passing motorist reported at 1:31 a.m. that a vehicle had rolled over and ejected the driver. The investigation found that Jason Groenke, 31, was headed east in the 3600 block of 18 Mile Road, in Tyrone Township, when he lost control of the vehicle and ran off the roadway. The vehicle then overturned and he was ejected. Police said he was not wearing a seatbelt. Rescue attempts were unsuccessful at the scene.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

His family has set up a gofundme page to help pay for his cremation and a headstone. You can visit the page at https://www.gofundme.com/e7-funeral-cost-for-jason-groenke.