Mr. Larry O. Woodhull, aged 71, a lifelong Cedar Springs area resident, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2016. Larry was born February 13, 1945 in Grand Rapids, the son of Kenneth and Lila (Bowers) Woodhull. He was a 1963 graduate of Cedar Springs High School and attended Solon Center Wesleyan Church. He served with the U.S. Army in Vietnam, and worked for many years as a carpenter. Surviving are his brother Gary (Barbara) Woodhull; a niece Ann (Darryl) Stock and a nephew Patrick (Kristin) Woodhull, two grandnieces and two grandnephews. There will be a time of visitation on Thursday, December 22, 2016 starting at 10:00 a.m. with the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the Pederson Funeral Home, Rockford followed immediately with Military Honors. Interment Algoma Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions to St. Jude Hospital or Solon Center Wesleyan Church would be appreciated.

Arrangements by Pederson Funeral Home, Rockford