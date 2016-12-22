It’s not something you see every day—a mini horse traveling down the streets of Cedar Springs on his own.

But that was the case last Friday morning, when a 911 caller reported seeing a pony loose at the intersection of Main and Muskegon Street, and dispatch reported he was skittish around vehicles. Soon after he was reported on First Street, where some quick thinking gentlemen captured him in the parking lot across from Sue’s Kountry Kitchen.

The animal’s owner, Ann Hughes, of Nelson Township, arrived soon after to retrieve the four-year-old mini horse, whose name is Gizmo. Another gentleman there in the parking lot was trying to find a trailer to haul the animal back home again for her when the Post left the scene.

The amazing thing is how far the mini horse traveled—the owner said they live on 18 Mile Road, between Shaner and Ritchie, so it came quite a ways on its own! We are glad Gizmo was recovered safely, and we wish him and his family a merry Christmas!