web analytics
Featured Stories
New library taking shape Black and Gold Patrol Cars Coming to MSP Winter fun Celebrate Michigan’s 180th birthday with Statehood Day  CS Cheer teams take first at meets Red Hawk wrestler take second place at Allendale The lure of ice fishing strikes many anglers  New Year’s resolutions for a healthier you Improv comedy performance at the Kent
 
New library taking shape

New library taking shape

Work is humming along on the new Cedar Springs Library and residents can’t wait to get a peek inside… Library staff and others took a tour of the inside this week to see how it was looking.

New library taking shape
Black and Gold Patrol Cars Coming to MSP

Black and Gold Patrol Cars Coming to MSP

Cars to celebrate 100th Anniversary… Fifty special edition black and gold patrol cars joined the Michigan State Police (MSP) patrol fleet this week in honor of the department’s 100th Anniversary.

Black and Gold Patrol Cars Coming to MSP
Winter fun

Winter fun

Leah Brooks sent us this cute photo of Jonathan Brooks, age 2, and the snow bear he built with grandma and grandpa at Ritchie and 18 mile.

Winter fun
Celebrate Michigan’s 180th birthday with Statehood Day 

Celebrate Michigan’s 180th birthday with Statehood Day 

At the Michigan History Center Jan. 28… Join the Michigan History Center in Lansing Saturday, Jan. 28, to celebrate 180 years of rich and diverse Michigan history.

Celebrate Michigan’s 180th birthday with Statehood Day 
CS Cheer teams take first at meets

CS Cheer teams take first at meets

Saturday, January 7, brought all three Cedar Springs competitive cheer teams to Comstock Park for the Comstock Park cheer invitational.

CS Cheer teams take first at meets
Red Hawk wrestler take second place at Allendale

Red Hawk wrestler take second place at Allendale

Wednesday, January 4, Cedar Springs High School traveled to Rockford for an OK White Conference Quad. The Red Hawks started the night off against Ottawa Hills claiming a victory at every match

Red Hawk wrestler take second place at Allendale
The lure of ice fishing strikes many anglers 

The lure of ice fishing strikes many anglers 

Michigan is a place where anglers can take up their rod and fish year-round with the expectation of having fantastic experiences. Winter is no exception, with thousands of lakes open to ice fishing.

The lure of ice fishing strikes many anglers 
New Year’s resolutions for a healthier you

New Year’s resolutions for a healthier you

New Year’s resolutions can be a double-edged sword. While many of us feel inspired to make goals to improve our health, happiness and wellbeing, we often find the changes hard to sustain, and sometimes end up reverting back to old practices.

New Year’s resolutions for a healthier you
Improv comedy performance at the Kent

Improv comedy performance at the Kent

The Cedar Springs Community Players is pleased to announce its first annual comedy “Improv Night” debuting at the Kent Theatre on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Doors will open at 6:30 and the show begins at 7 p.m.

Improv comedy performance at the Kent
New library taking shape

New library taking shape

12 January 2017

Work is humming along on the new Cedar Springs Library and residents can’t wait to get a peek inside… Library staff and others took a tour of the inside this week to see how it was looking.

Read the full story

Posted in Featured, NewsComments (0)

Black and Gold Patrol Cars Coming to MSP

Black and Gold Patrol Cars Coming to MSP

12 January 2017

Cars to celebrate 100th Anniversary… Fifty special edition black and gold patrol cars joined the Michigan State Police (MSP) patrol fleet this week in honor of the department’s 100th Anniversary.

Read the full story

Posted in Featured, NewsComments (0)

Break-in at Cedar Chest

Break-in at Cedar Chest

12 January 2017

The Kent County Sheriff Department is currently investigating a breaking and entering complaint that occured at The Cedar Chest, 61 N Main Street, Cedar Springs.

Read the full story

Posted in NewsComments (0)

Board of Education votes in new board president

Board of Education votes in new board president

12 January 2017

The Cedar Springs Board of Education held its annual reorganization meeting on Monday evening January 9 and elected new officers to various positions.

Read the full story

Posted in NewsComments (0)

Creative Technologies Academy names new business manager

Creative Technologies Academy names new business manager

12 January 2017

Creative Technologies Academy completed a search and announced the appointment of Lori Oestrike as the Business Manager of the Ferris State University-authorized public school academy.

Read the full story

Posted in NewsComments (0)

Greenville man arrested for child sexually abusive activity

Greenville man arrested for child sexually abusive activity

12 January 2017

Investigation involves the exploitation of minor children… The Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, conducted an investigation that led to the arrest of 55-year-old Craig Alan Albright, of Greenville.

Read the full story

Posted in NewsComments (0)

Montcalm Sheriff appoints new Undersheriff

Montcalm Sheriff appoints new Undersheriff

12 January 2017

As of Tuesday, January 8, residents in Montcalm County have a new Undersheriff… Lieutenant Brian Waber has been promoted to Undersheriff for the Montcalm County Sheriff Department.

Read the full story

Posted in NewsComments (0)

Red Hawk bowling results

Red Hawk bowling results

12 January 2017

On December 27, Park Center lanes in Wyoming hosted a baker tournament. The Cedar Springs Boys bowling team took 2nd Place against South Christian with a 2 baker total of 302-348. The Lady Red Hawks bowling team fell short to Hopkins in the semifinals. Sophomore Sarah Galloway bowled her High school high of 211 and […]

Read the full story

Posted in SportsComments (0)

CS Youth wrestlers travel the mitten

CS Youth wrestlers travel the mitten

12 January 2017

“We sent wrestlers to three different tournaments and they all did extremely well. The younger kids are getting better every week and having fun. We couldn’t be more proud of the way they are coming along,” said Coach Scott after Grandville’s meet Sunday afternoon. In the West Region, 20 wrestlers and their families joined 63 […]

Read the full story

Posted in SportsComments (0)

WMP wrestlers win trophies, medals

WMP wrestlers win trophies, medals

12 January 2017

Results from Battle on the Eve, Great Lakes Championship, Grandville, Big Rapids and Otsego… West Michigan Pursuit has had a busy schedule of wrestling. Drew Moro traveled to Missouri for the Battle on the Eve, December 31.

Read the full story

Posted in SportsComments (0)

Growing Cardboard

12 January 2017

By Ranger Steve Mueller   As a child, I observed toilet paper rolls were not wrapped around a cardboard tube. By the time we removed the paper, a cardboard tube had grown on the inside of the roll. I remember my mother telling me a rock on a street corner near her house grew larger […]

Read the full story

Posted in Ranger Steve's Nature NicheComments (0)

Fishing Tip: Try your hand at spearfishing this winter

12 January 2017

Starting December 1, the spear fishing season for Northern Pike and Muskellunge began on all waters through the ice except designated trout lakes, designated trout streams and other specific waters.

Read the full story

Posted in Fishing TipComments (0)

Older Entries »

advert
Post Media Pack
Advertising Rates Brochure

Get the Cedar Springs Post in your mailbox for only $35.00 a year!