New library taking shape
12 January 2017
Work is humming along on the new Cedar Springs Library and residents can’t wait to get a peek inside… Library staff and others took a tour of the inside this week to see how it was looking.
Work is humming along on the new Cedar Springs Library and residents can’t wait to get a peek inside… Library staff and others took a tour of the inside this week to see how it was looking.
Cars to celebrate 100th Anniversary… Fifty special edition black and gold patrol cars joined the Michigan State Police (MSP) patrol fleet this week in honor of the department’s 100th Anniversary.
Leah Brooks sent us this cute photo of Jonathan Brooks, age 2, and the snow bear he built with grandma and grandpa at Ritchie and 18 mile.
At the Michigan History Center Jan. 28… Join the Michigan History Center in Lansing Saturday, Jan. 28, to celebrate 180 years of rich and diverse Michigan history.
Saturday, January 7, brought all three Cedar Springs competitive cheer teams to Comstock Park for the Comstock Park cheer invitational.
Wednesday, January 4, Cedar Springs High School traveled to Rockford for an OK White Conference Quad. The Red Hawks started the night off against Ottawa Hills claiming a victory at every match
Michigan is a place where anglers can take up their rod and fish year-round with the expectation of having fantastic experiences. Winter is no exception, with thousands of lakes open to ice fishing.
New Year’s resolutions can be a double-edged sword. While many of us feel inspired to make goals to improve our health, happiness and wellbeing, we often find the changes hard to sustain, and sometimes end up reverting back to old practices.
12 January 2017
Work is humming along on the new Cedar Springs Library and residents can’t wait to get a peek inside… Library staff and others took a tour of the inside this week to see how it was looking.
Posted in Featured, NewsComments (0)
12 January 2017
Cars to celebrate 100th Anniversary… Fifty special edition black and gold patrol cars joined the Michigan State Police (MSP) patrol fleet this week in honor of the department’s 100th Anniversary.
Posted in Featured, NewsComments (0)
12 January 2017
The Kent County Sheriff Department is currently investigating a breaking and entering complaint that occured at The Cedar Chest, 61 N Main Street, Cedar Springs.
Posted in NewsComments (0)
12 January 2017
The Cedar Springs Board of Education held its annual reorganization meeting on Monday evening January 9 and elected new officers to various positions.
Posted in NewsComments (0)
12 January 2017
Creative Technologies Academy completed a search and announced the appointment of Lori Oestrike as the Business Manager of the Ferris State University-authorized public school academy.
Posted in NewsComments (0)
12 January 2017
Investigation involves the exploitation of minor children… The Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, conducted an investigation that led to the arrest of 55-year-old Craig Alan Albright, of Greenville.
Posted in NewsComments (0)
12 January 2017
As of Tuesday, January 8, residents in Montcalm County have a new Undersheriff… Lieutenant Brian Waber has been promoted to Undersheriff for the Montcalm County Sheriff Department.
Posted in NewsComments (0)
12 January 2017
On December 27, Park Center lanes in Wyoming hosted a baker tournament. The Cedar Springs Boys bowling team took 2nd Place against South Christian with a 2 baker total of 302-348. The Lady Red Hawks bowling team fell short to Hopkins in the semifinals. Sophomore Sarah Galloway bowled her High school high of 211 and […]
Posted in SportsComments (0)
12 January 2017
“We sent wrestlers to three different tournaments and they all did extremely well. The younger kids are getting better every week and having fun. We couldn’t be more proud of the way they are coming along,” said Coach Scott after Grandville’s meet Sunday afternoon. In the West Region, 20 wrestlers and their families joined 63 […]
Posted in SportsComments (0)
12 January 2017
Results from Battle on the Eve, Great Lakes Championship, Grandville, Big Rapids and Otsego… West Michigan Pursuit has had a busy schedule of wrestling. Drew Moro traveled to Missouri for the Battle on the Eve, December 31.
Posted in SportsComments (0)
12 January 2017
By Ranger Steve Mueller As a child, I observed toilet paper rolls were not wrapped around a cardboard tube. By the time we removed the paper, a cardboard tube had grown on the inside of the roll. I remember my mother telling me a rock on a street corner near her house grew larger […]
Posted in Ranger Steve's Nature NicheComments (0)
12 January 2017
Starting December 1, the spear fishing season for Northern Pike and Muskellunge began on all waters through the ice except designated trout lakes, designated trout streams and other specific waters.
Posted in Fishing TipComments (0)