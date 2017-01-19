One injured in five-car crash
19 January 2017
A five-car crash in Oakfield Township Sunday evening reportedly sent one person to the hospital.
Cedar Springs Brewing Company was the place to be Monday evening, as the community came out to show its support for brothers Brison and Preston Ricker, who are both battling cancer, and their parents, Brian and Kim.
The Post recently traveled with Jim, Kelsey, Tyler, Chris and Trevor Ruark to St. Jude Children’s research hospital, in Memphis Tennessee. Kelsey (who is holding the Post newspaper in the photo) is a patient there.
It might be hard to believe, but at this time last year, gas stations in Houghton Lake waged a price war that had gas prices fall well below $1 a gallon. Gas in Cedar Springs was $1.67 at that time. We are seeing higher prices than that this year. Over the past week, average retail […]
(BPT) – With the tax season approaching, now is the time to start thinking about creating a strategy to help maximize tax refunds in the year ahead. From the passage of the Protecting Americans from Tax Hikes (PATH) Act to the increase in health insurance penalties, here are a few items to keep in mind […]
(Family Features) If a commitment to improving finances is among your resolutions for 2017, you’re not alone. A survey from the National Endowment for Financial Education (NEFE) shows that more than two-thirds of U.S. adults will make a financial resolution this year. However, one out of three Americans said their financial quality of life is […]
Congratulations to Cedar Springs senior Jameson Pavelka on signing his national letter of intent to play basketball next year at NAIA member school Spring Arbor University.
Take fourth at Warren Woods invite By Barbra Chong On Wednesday, January 12, Cedar Springs High School hosted an OK White Conference Dual against the Forest Hills Northern Huskies. The Red Hawks claimed another victory against the Huskies with a final score 51-26. Our current team OK White record is 2-2. 119 lb Kaedrian […]
Monday, Dec. 12, the middle and high school choirs at CTA put on a holiday concert. This was a year of many firsts for the choirs. This was the first time that the choirs performed a holiday concert.
19 January 2017
19 January 2017
20 January 2017
Linda Michaels, 72 of Rockford, unexpectedly went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 in Casa Grande, AZ.
19 January 2017
A Greenville area man died Tuesday when his vehicle hit a tree in Ada Township.
19 January 2017
In October 2016, Cedar Springs Rotarian Kim Burge-Stout submitted a $7,000 matching grant to Rotary District 6290 in support of North Kent Community Services (NKCS) in Rockford. The Rotary Clubs of Cedar Springs and Rockford each donated $3,500 towards the grant. In December, the Cedar Springs Club was notified that the grant had been approved […]
19 January 2017
Jocelyn White, 16 months, recently built a snowman and snow fort with her grandpa, Matt Redner, at his home, in Sand Lake. It looks like they had some fun together! Jocelyn is the daughter of Mike White and Autumn Wood, of Howard City. If you have winter photos you’d like us to consider for publication, […]
19 January 2017
Volunteers and members of Solon Township’s Park Planning Committee are continuing work on plans to develop a community park on 19 acres on the west side of Algoma Avenue where the Township Hall is located. They have named it Velzy Park, to commemorate what the area was first called. The park, when all five […]
19 January 2017
The Michigan State Police (MSP) is pleased to announce that several troopers from the Rockford, Lakeview, and Mount Pleasant MSP Posts are recipients of the Cpl. Samuel A. Mapes Criminal Patrol and Investigation Award. They were recognized at a ceremony in Lansing on Jan. 11, 2017. Corporal Mapes, an early pioneer in criminal patrol and […]
19 January 2017
The Michigan State Police Rockford Post is seeking information regarding a suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run crash that occurred at approximately 6 p.m. on Jan. 12, 2017. According to police, two pedestrians were struck and injured by a vehicle on Giles Road near the intersection of Peterson Road in Laketon Township, Muskegon County. The vehicle, […]
19 January 2017
The Kent County Road Commission (KCRC), Barry County Road Commission, Ionia County Road Commission, City of Kentwood, and the City of Walker are enacting seasonal weight limit and speed restrictions due to the warmer weather we’ve experienced. The intent of the restrictions is to protect the integrity of the road when frost is coming […]
19 January 2017
Pastor Dick Nichols Cedar Creek Community Church 2969 14 Mile Road, Sparta If you are reading this brief message, you have survived through the year 2016, including the Christmas-Advent season, and now we all have begun the journey called calendar year 2017 with whatever it holds. In my mind, this is no small accomplishment, and […]
19 January 2017
Roger C. Allen June 20, 1928 – January 5, 2013 Remembering you Dad, I’m a couple weeks late on your memorial this year, but it doesn’t mean I miss you less. Life gets busy and you know how bad I am at deadlines! I still think of you every day. I want to say “thank […]
